Mary Ellen (Ryan) Fredrick, 63, of Godfrey, died Saturday, May 12, 2018, in Jerseyville, following a one-year illness.

A visitation will be held at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, where Ellen was a lifelong member, from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, May 17, with a memorial service at 10 a.m. Friday, May 18.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.