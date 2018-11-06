Mary Esther “Ettie” Ybarra

Mary Esther “Ettie” Ybarra, 64, of Granite City, passed away at Christian Hospital in St. Louis on Sunday, November 4, 2018. She was born April 6, 1954, in Granite City, a daughter of the late Salvador and Esther (Munoz) Ybarra. She retired from Illinois Bell after many years of dedicated service as an operator. She was a devoted member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City, where she was active with the Ladies Club. She was also a member of the Mexican Honorary Commission Ladies Auxiliary. “Ettie” loved cooking and baking, crocheting and being with her nieces and nephews. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived and will dearly be missed by her siblings and spouses, Celia Lomax of Union, Mo., Fred and Jane Ybarra of Reed Springs, Mo., Joseph and Jennifer Ybarra of Granite City, Patricia and Brad Werths of Edwardsville, and Luis and Phyllis Ybarra of Granite City; sister-in-law, Amanda Ybarra of Granite City; many cherished nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, and great-great-nephews; a host of family in Mexico, other extended family, and many friends.

In addition to her beloved parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ricky Ybarra; sisters and brothers-in-law, Carmen and Jerry Dickerson and Teresa and Hollis Donaldson; infant twin siblings, Bernice Ybarra and Salvador Ybarra Jr.; brother-in-law, Noble Lomax II; nephews, Noble Lomax III; and Joseph Ybarra and a niece, Mary Teresa Valencia.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday, November 11, 2018, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, with a prayer service at 4 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 12, 2018, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City with Father Jeff Holtman as celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.