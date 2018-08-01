Mary Evelyn Malone, 93, of Edwardsville, passed away on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at 12:30 am, at Eden Village in Glen Carbon, IL. She was born January 16, 1925, in Carlyle, IL, the daughter of Frank and Olinda (Siegmann) Witt. Mary married Edward Eugene Malone on December 31, 1945 in Winchester, IL. He preceded her in death. Mary was employed as a Dietitian at the Alton Mental Health Hospital for many years, retiring in 1986. She loved crafts, sewing, quilting, flowers, and going camping. She is survived 3 children, Rick Malone (Cindy) of Dorsey, Linda Lippoldt (Dr. Art Lippoldt) of Edwardsville, IL, and Ruth;a son-in-law, Larry Pollard; grandchildren, Larry Pollard, Yvonne Allsbury, Denny Pollard, Laurie Moore, Sheri Nankes, Patrick Maxin, Matthew Malone, Morgan Malone, and Melony Biver; great grandchildren, Drew Carter, Paige Carter, Tyler Farmer, Dylan Brown, Christian Pollard, Ethan Pollard, Allison Biver, Savannah Stewart, and Kyle Nankes; and 3 great-great grandchildren. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Connie Pollard; 2 brothers, Syl Witt and Norman Witt; and 3 sisters, Alberta Gill, Delores Lawrence, and Rose Habbe. Visitation will be Thursday, August 2, 2018 from 4:00- 8:00 pm at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, IL. Funeral Services will be Friday, August 3, 2018 at 10:00 am at the funeral home, burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens. Memorials may be made to Make a Wish Foundation. An online condolence and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com .