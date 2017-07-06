Mary Evelyn Whitworth, 79, of Granite City, passed away at 4:38 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, at Millers Merry Manor in Plymouth, Ind.

She was born Nov. 22, 1937, in Aniston, Mo., a daughter of the late Welton Fowler and Ruth Mae (Grisso) and Fred McCann. She married Oscar B. “Pete” Whitworth on Sept. 29, 1956, in Charleston, Mo., and he passed away on Jan. 1, 2016. She was a member of New Testament Baptist Church in Waterloo, Ill., and enjoyed her days of working with crafts and volunteering with election voting. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and cherished attending church and being with her friends and family.

She is survived by four children and their spouses, Sharon and Terry Soncasie of Valmeyer, Ill., Douglas Whitworth of Bathgate, N.D., the Rev. Paul and Marlena Whitworth of Plymouth, Ind., and Carol Kaminski of Granite City; 17 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, numerous brothers and sisters, other extended family, and friends.

In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Allison Whitworth, and two brothers.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 11 a.m. until funeral service at 1 p.m. Friday, July 7, 2017, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, with the Rev. Paul Whitworth officiating. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

Memorials may be made to SouthernCare Hospice, 310 W. McKinley Ave. Mishawaka, IN 46545 and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.