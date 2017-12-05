Mary F. Klopmeier, 78, of Worden, died at 6 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, at the Faith Care Center in Highland.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. She was cremated.
Mary F. Klopmeier, 78, of Worden, died at 6 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, at the Faith Care Center in Highland.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. She was cremated.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014