Mary Genevieve “Candy” Kawula

Mary Genevieve “Candy” Kawula, 96, of Granite City, passed away at 2:17 a.m. Monday, September 3, 2018, at The Fountains in Granite City.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, September 6, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Visitation will continue from 9 a.m. until funeral service at 10 a.m. Friday, September 7, at Nameoki United Methodist Church, 1900 Pontoon Road in Granite City, with Rev. Mike Rayson officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.