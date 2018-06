Mary I. Oldham, 88, of Bethalto, passed away at 2:19 a.m. Friday, June 22, 2018, at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 26, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, with Pastor Chip Faulkner officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.