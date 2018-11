Mary Jane Lacke

Mary Jane Lacke, 89, of Godfrey, passed away at 11 a.m. Sunday, November 4, 2018, at her home.

Visitation will be noon until memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 24, at First Presbyterian Church of Alton, with Rev. Janet Riley officiating. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery at a later date.

Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is in charge of the arrangements.