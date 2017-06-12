Mary Jane Maners, 79, of Alton, died at 4:52 a.m. Monday, June 5, 2017, at Integrity of Alton.
Visitation will be noon until memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be private.
Mary Jane Maners, 79, of Alton, died at 4:52 a.m. Monday, June 5, 2017, at Integrity of Alton.
Visitation will be noon until memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be private.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014