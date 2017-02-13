Mary Jane Moutria, 79, of Granite City, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at Sterns Nursing and Rehab Center, Granite City.

Mary was born on April 10, 1937, in Murphysboro, Ill., a daughter of the late David and Frances (Mileur) Owen.

Mary was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City. She was a member of the Holy Family Ladies Club and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus in Granite City. Mary also worked bingo every Friday at Holy Family. She was a proud homemaker who loved taking care of her family. Mary loved life, she loved to laugh, but most of all she loved her family. Mary will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her devoted husband, John Henry Moutria of Granite City; loving children, John David (Mary Jo) Moutria of Granite City, Daniel Joseph Moutria of Harrisburg, Ill., and Douglas Matthew (Melina) Moutria of Granite City; proud grandmother to Julie Rae Moutria and Emmarie Grace Moutria, both of Granite City; extended family and many dear friends.

Visitation will be held 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City.

In celebration of her life, a funeral Mass will be held at 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Granite City. Interment will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

Memorial donations may be given to Alzheimers Association or Vitas Hospice and donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.