Mary Jane Schlemer, 90, of Glen Carbon, died at 10:49 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2017, at Eden Village Care Center in Glen Carbon.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Friday, April 7, at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Glen Carbon. Burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon.

Weber Funeral Home is handling arrangements.