Mary Jane Stokes, 85, of Glen Carbon, died Tuesday, July 4, 2017, at her home.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road, Glen Carbon, where services will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 7. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.