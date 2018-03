Mary Jane Wade, 82 of Glen Carbon, formerly of Granite City, died Thursday, March 8, 2018, at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, March 12, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. Visitation will continue from 9 a.m. until service at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 13, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1300 Beltline Road in Collinsville. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.