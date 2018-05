Mary Jane Wehling, 89, of Edwardsville, died at 11 p.m. Sunday, May 20, 2018, at Eden Village in Glen Carbon.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 23, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 24, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Glen Carbon with Fr. Dan Bergbower officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Edwardsville.