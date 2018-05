Mary June Marmino, 90, died at 9:55 p.m. Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at Mason Pointe Care Center in Chesterfield, Mo.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until funeral service at 10:45 a.m. Monday, June 4, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery. Father Steven Janoski will officiate.