Mary K. Arth, 91, passed away at 9:08 a.m. Wednesday, July 4, 2018, at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 11, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. A funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 12, at St. Boniface Catholic Church with the Very Reverend Jeffrey Goeckner officiating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Glen Carbon.