Mary (Kambarian) Asadorian

Mary (Kambarian) Asadorian, 94, of Granite City passed away on Saturday, November 3, 2018, at Granite Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Granite City. Mary was born on August 16, 1924, in Granite City, the daughter of the late Abraham and Hermine (Soukiasian) Kambarian. Mary was a homemaker and mom who was a member of St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Apostolic Church in Granite City, where she was very active member of the Ladies Guild and the Mr. & Mrs. Club. Mary was a member of the Lincoln Place Heritage Association and in her free time she enjoyed playing bingo, entertaining friends, and spending time with her family. Mary will be remembered for her generosity, her friendly nature and her love of family and friends.

Mary is survived by and will be missed by her children; Eddie (Norma) Asadorian of Granite City, Arthur (Pam) Asadorian of Granite City, and Melanie (Graham) Keeney of Glen Carbon; grandchildren, Andrew (Chelsea) Asadorian, Angela Keeney and fiancé, Zane Potter; stepgrandchildren, Rick and Tiffany Evans; stepgreat-grandchildren, Makenzie Evans, Ian Evans and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many other close family members and friends.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband; Edward Asadorian, whom she married on October 4, 1947; brothers, Jerry Kambarian and Virgil Kambarian; sister, Charlotte (Fred ) McMillan; and infant sister, Perooz Kambarian.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, November 9, 2018, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Funeral services are at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 10, 2018, at St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Apostolic Church, 1014 W. Pontoon Road in Granite City. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorial donations are suggested to St. Gregory Church.