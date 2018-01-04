Mary L. Kautz, 69, died at 12:41 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, at her home with her family by her side.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
