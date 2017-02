Mary L. Scharth, 77, of Alton, died at 4:05 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton.

Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, where services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20. Burial will follow at the Upper Alton Cemetery in Alton.