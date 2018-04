Mary Lee Lurton, 94, of Glen Carbon, formerly of Granite City, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 5, 2018, at Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville.

In celebration of Mary’s life, a memorial visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service at 10 a.m. Monday, April 9 with Chaplain Brad Thomas officiating at Meridian Village Chapel, 27 Auerbach Place, Glen Carbon. A private family burial will be held at a late date.

Irwin Chapel is handling arrangements.