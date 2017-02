Mary Lou Cousley, 76, died Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, in Boynton Beach, Fla.

A visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at First Presbyterian Church in Alton. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 3, at the church.

Gent Funeral Home is handling arrangements.