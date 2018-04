Mary Lou Hewitt, 81, of Jerseyville, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at 6:05 p.m. Thursday, April 12, 2018, at Jerseyville Manor.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, April 16, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 17, at Faith Lutheran Church in Godfrey. Rev. Daniel Spechard will officiate. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery.