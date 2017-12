Mary Lou Mohr, 85, died at 10:25 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, with her family by her side.

Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 11, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Alton.