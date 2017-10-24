Mary Nell Conreux, 65, of Brighton, died Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, at her home in Brighton.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. until service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Private burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery.
