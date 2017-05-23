Josephine Mary Nunnery, 59, of Carmi, Ill., died at 10:20 a.m. Sunday, May 21, 2017, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Ind.
A celebration of life memorial service will be at noon Saturday, May 27, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
