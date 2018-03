Mary S. LeMay, 87, died at 9:10 a.m. Thursday, March 15, 2018, at Bethalto Care Center.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Monday, March 19, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Private inurnment will be at Short Cemetery in Cottage Hills.