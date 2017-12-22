Mary Sue DeGonia, 83, of Granite City, passed away at 5:08 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, at Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville.

She was born April 10, 1934, in Vandalia, Ill., a daughter of the late Francis and Georgia (Morton) Cocagne. She married John C. “Jack” DeGonia on Nov. 15, 1952, in Granite City and he passed away on Dec. 5, 2010. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends.

She is survived by her six children and their spouses, Robin and Denis Carroll of Wheaton, Patrick and Felicia DeGonia of Lebanon, Karen DeGonia of Granite City, Gilbert and Dawn DeGonia of Granite City, DeeDee and Bruce Domescik of Troy and Lynn Fabry of Granite City; 10 grandchildren, Cate, Colleen, Lauren, Eric, Brianna, Nikki, Emily, Adrienne, Jack and Alex; a great-grandson, Ethan; other extended family and friends.

In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Stephen Cocagne.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 9 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City with Father Jeff Holtman officiating. Graveside services will follow at Mother of Dolors Cemetery in Vandalia.

Memorials may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.