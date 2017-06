Martha Sue McCardle, 71, of South Roxana, died at 10:53 a.m. Sunday, June 11, 2017, at Christian Hospital in St. Louis County, surrounded by family.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Glover Funeral Home in Dothan, Ala. Burial will follow in Ramah Church Cemetery in Cottonwood, Ala.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is handling local arrangements.