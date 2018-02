Mary Theresa Sido (nee Colligan), 92, a resident of the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon area since 1951, died Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at Meridian Village.

Visitation for friends and family will be 4-8 p.m., with a prayer service at 4 p.m., Friday, Feb. 23, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Glen Carbon. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Edwardsville.