Matthew David Ritter, 44, of Pacific, Mo., formerly from the area, died unexpectedly Sunday, May 7, 2017, at his residence.
Visitation will be noon until service at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
