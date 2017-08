Matthew J. Fennell, 21, died Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, at his home in Holiday Shores.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, 727 E. Bethalto Blvd. Service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31. Burial will follow at St. James Cemetery in Edwardsville.