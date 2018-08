Matthew Samuel Bond

Matthew Samuel Bond, 48, of Godfrey, passed away at 2:01 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9, at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Funeral service will follow the visitation at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9, at the funeral home.