Matthew Scott Widel-Keller, 31, of Granite City, died at 6:03 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, at Gateway Regional Medical Center ER in Granite City. Memorial services are pending.
Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.
Matthew Scott Widel-Keller, 31, of Granite City, died at 6:03 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, at Gateway Regional Medical Center ER in Granite City. Memorial services are pending.
Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014