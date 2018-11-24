Mattie “Marie” Wilson

Mattie “Marie” Wilson, 91, of Granite City, passed away at 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, November 22, 2018, at Liberty Village in Maryville.

She was born March 26, 1927, in Granite City, a daughter of the late George Bingham and Mattie Viola (Waggoner) Free. She married Monte Ray Wilson on August 23, 1958, in Granite City and he survives. She was a loving homemaker who was dedicated to caring for her family. She cherished her grandchildren and enjoyed her days of bowling, camping and fishing.

In addition to her beloved husband, she is survived by four children and spouses, Phyllis Madison of Tulsa, Okla., Michael and Gail Williams of Granite City, Darrell Williams of Granite City and Glen and Jo Wilson of Granite City; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Sharon Rollins of Granite City and Alice June Campbell of Staunton; one brother, Fab Free of Granite City; sister-in-law, Sherrie Uselton of Wichita Falls, Texas; many nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Robin Alexander; two brothers, George Free and Jerry Free; and one sister, Arletta Fisher.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 5 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7 p.m. Monday, November 26, 2018, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, with Rev. Charles West officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates at a later date. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or to Heartland Hospice and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.