Megan E. Malloy, 39, of Rosewood Heights, died at 7:58 a.m. Saturday, May 20, 2017, at her residence.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Following the visitation, cremation rites will be accorded. Private family inurnment will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.