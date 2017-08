Melanie M. Chasen, 63, of Edwardsville, died Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She will be cremated and interment will be Maryhill Cemetery in Niles, Ill.

Weber Funeral Home is handling arrangements.