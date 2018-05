Melba P. “Pat” Wernle, 79, of Highland, died Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland.

Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Friday, May 25, at First Baptist Church in Highland. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 25, 2018, at the church with Rev. Rob Kirbach, pastor of First Baptist Church in Highland, officiating. Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland.