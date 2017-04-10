Melinda J. Andrus-Cross, 54, of Alton, died at 10:07 a.m. Friday, April 7, 2017, at her home with family by her side.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at noon Wednesday, April 12, at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.
