Melissa K. Epperson, 61, of Troy, Illinois passed away at 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at her home. She was born February 6, 1957 in Granite City, a daughter of the late Brooks King and Dillie Mai (Bates) Kimbro. She married Ricky Allen Epperson on September 25, 1982 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Granite City and he survives. She worked at Bethel Baptist Church in Troy where she served five years as a senior pastor assistant. She was a faithful and dedicated member of Bethel Baptist Church where she had served as a Sunday school teacher. Melissa loved decorating and had a special love for the holidays. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband, she is survived by her cherished daughter, Jaclyn N. Epperson of Troy; her stepsister, Lori Maples of Granite City; other step-siblings; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Eddie and Billie Bullen of Tazewell, Tennessee, Bennie Lett of Corryton, Tennessee, Dwayne and Judy Epperson of Tazewell, Tennessee, Fred and Joyce Epperson of Granite City and Jerry and Carolyn Epperson of Tazewell, Tennessee; numerous nieces; nephews; other extended family; church family and many friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Ray and Thelma Epperson and a brother-in-law, Landon Lett.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Bethel Baptist Church, 7775 Collinsville Road in Troy on Friday, October 19, 2018 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 20, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. with Reverend Tim Lewis officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist Church. Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com