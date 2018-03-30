Melissa Lynn Hill Waggoner, 59, of Godfrey, died Tuesday, March 27, 2018.
A celebration of her life will be held at Riverview Park at a date to be announced.
Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is handling arrangements.
Melissa Lynn Hill Waggoner, 59, of Godfrey, died Tuesday, March 27, 2018.
A celebration of her life will be held at Riverview Park at a date to be announced.
Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is handling arrangements.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014