Melody Gail Lynn, 51, of Rosewood Heights, died at 10:10 a.m. Sunday, July 2, 2017, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at Paynic Home for Funerals, where services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 7.