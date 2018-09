Melvin Charles Engelman

Melvin Charles Engelman of Wood River passed away on September 2, 2018, at the age of 90.

Melvin was buried at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville at a private service conducted by Pastor John Roberts of Eden Church. A Celebration of Mel’s Life will be 1-3 p.m. Sunday, September 30, at the LeClaire Room in Edwardsville. Those who knew him well will have an opportunity to share their memories.

Weber and Rodney Funeral Home is handling arrangements.