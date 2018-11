Melvin E. Czeschin Sr., 85, of Bethalto, passed away at 9:27 p.m. Friday, November 16, 2018, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, November 20, at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 21, at Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto. Burial will follow at Zion Cemetery.