Melvin “Mel” D. Barry, 82, of Jerseyville, died in his home at 2:16 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.

Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until service at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 21, at Gress, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin. Burial will follow at Hardin City Cemetery with military honors performed by the Brussels American Legion.