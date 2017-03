Melvin Schieler, 83, of Bunker Hill, died Friday, March 3, 2017, at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Visitation will be 4 p.m. until memorial services at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 10, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is handling arrangements.