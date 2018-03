Merle Inman, a native son of Calhoun County, died Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Hardin at the Calhoun Care Center under hospice care.

Visitation will be at 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 27, at Gress, Kallal, & Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin. Interment will follow at Wilson Cemetery in Batchtown.