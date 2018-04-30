Michael “Mike” R. Schuette, age 70, of Collinsville, went to be with the Lord at 12:15 pm on Thursday, April 26, 2018, at Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville, under the care of BJC Hospice.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, April 30, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Visitation will continue from 9 a.m. until funeral service at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 1, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Collinsville, with Pastor Michael Walter officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.