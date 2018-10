Michael “Mike” Thomas Reichwein, 69, of Granite City, passed away Tuesday, October 2, 2018, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Saturday, October 6, at Calvary Baptist Church, 2249 S. Route 157 in Edwardsville. In celebration of his life, funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Pastor Rob Schneider officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.

Irwin Chapel is handling arrangements.