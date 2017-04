Michael Alan Hahn, 42 of Freeburg, Ill., died Monday, April 17, 2017 at Saint Louis University Hospital surrounded by his family.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Monday, April 24, at Hope Lutheran Church, 3715 Wabash Ave. in Granite City. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery on Nameoki Road in Granite City.

Irwin Chapel in Granite City is handling arrangements.