Michael Chad Taylor, 37, of Granite City, died at 8:51 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, at Granite City Church of God, 1205 West Pontoon Road in Granite City. Service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, at the church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Glen Carbon.

Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.